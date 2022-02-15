Recessed Lighting Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Recessed Lighting Industry

The Recessed Lighting market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A recessed light (also known as can lights or downlight) is a light fixture that is installed into a hollow opening in a ceiling. When installed it appears to have light shining from a hole in the ceiling, concentrating the light in a downward direction as a broad floodlight or narrow spotlight.

Recessed Lighting fixtures are comprised of three main parts, namely, the bulb, decorative trim and the housing.

Recessed lights have remained a favorite choice for modern, streamlined lighting in kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, basements, and in commercial spaces. They are used for both accent and general lighting, and because they are relatively compact, they work wonderfully in small spaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recessed Lighting in Global, including the following market information:

Global Recessed Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recessed Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LED Recessed Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recessed Lighting include Osram GmbH, Elegant Lighting Inc, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Halo Commercial, Cree Inc., Globe Electric, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., General Electric Company and Eterna Lighting Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recessed Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Recessed Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LED Recessed Lighting

Compact Fluorescent Recessed Lighting (CFL)

Incandescent Bulbs Recessed Lighting

Halogen Recessed Lighting

Others

Global Recessed Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Recessed Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutions/Schools

Others

Global Recessed Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Recessed Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recessed Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recessed Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Osram GmbH

Elegant Lighting Inc

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Halo Commercial

Cree Inc.

Globe Electric

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

General Electric Company

Eterna Lighting Ltd.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporation

KLS Martin Group

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

LSI Industries

Juno Lighting Group

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

