US Digital Health Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Report Summary

The US Digital Health market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/US-Digital-Health-Market-(by-Technology-&-Component):-Insights-&-Forecast-with-Potential-Impact-of-COVID-19-(2022-2028)/80742

The U.S. digital health market is predicted to reach US$191.64 billion in 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 28.40%, over the period 2021-2028. The factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing usage of mobile devices, surging prevalence of arthritis, hike in healthcare expenditure, expanding urbanization and mounting penetration of internet users would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by high capital cost and installations, lack of interoperability and data breach and security concerns. A few notable trends include upsurge in the number of healthcare apps, surging occurrence of chronic diseases, escalating penetration of electronic health record (EHR) systems and increasing importance of wearable devices.

The U.S. digital health market has been segmented on the basis of technology and component. In terms of technology, the U.S. digital health market can be bifurcated into mHealth, digital health systems, health analytics and tele healthcare. Whereas, the market can be split into services, hardware and software, on the basis of component.

The mHealth segment is the fastest growing market, owing to rapid digitalization, mounting occurrence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in the region, various technological advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with recent advancements in wearable technologies and high internet usage. In addition, the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the region in 2022, escalated the adoption of digital health solutions to maintain social distancing and to improve the communication between patients and healthcare professionals during the pandemic.

Scope of the Report:



• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. digital health market segmented on the basis of technology and component.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Apple Inc., McKesson Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:



• Digital Health Service Providers

• Digital Health Software & Hardware Manufacturers

• Healthcare Institutions & Health-related Companies

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture Capitalists

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

ENQUIRY @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/US-Digital-Health-Market-(by-Technology-&-Component):-Insights-&-Forecast-with-Potential-Impact-of-COVID-19-(2022-2028)/80742

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487