Breast biopsy Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

The Breast biopsy market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global breast biopsy market is forecasted to reach US$1.66 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 8.68% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2028. Growth in the global breast biopsy market was supported by factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising female population aged 65 or above. Growing adoption of liquid biopsy is likely to have a positive impact on the global breast biopsy market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by increasing possibility of infection associated with breast biopsy procedure.

The global breast biopsy market by type can be segmented into the following segments: core needle biopsy (CNB), vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB) and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). In 2022, the dominant share of global breast biopsy market was held by core needle biopsy (CNB), followed by vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB). The global breast biopsy market by image guided technology can be segmented as follows: mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, ultrasound guided biopsy, MRI guided biopsy and CT guided biopsy. The largest share of the market was held by mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, followed by ultrasound guided biopsy and MRI guided biopsy.

The global breast biopsy market by region can be segmented into the following segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2022, the dominant share of market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as rising elderly female population, growing awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer and increasing income of the consumers helped in boosting market growth.

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global breast biopsy market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hologic, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Roche Group, Medtronic and Qiagen) are also presented in detail.

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

