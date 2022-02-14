Dairy Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Report Summary

The Dairy Packaging market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Dairy-Packaging-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80411

Dairy products are high energy-yielding products made from raw milk. Since milk can be easily contaminated because of lactose fermentation, dairy products need to be packed in durable materials, so they reach the customer in desirable condition. Increase in demand for milk and dairy products has brought a transformation in the packaging industry.

Vendors in the global dairy packaging market are inventing new technologies for packaging materials that can prevent contamination of dairy products. Some of the containers used for packaging dairy products are cups, cans, sachets, bottles, and tubs, which are made as per the convenience of the customer and the requirement of products. The demand for packaging is further surging because of increasing popularity of smaller multipacks and rising consumer preference toward yogurt. Packaging also plays a major role in attracting the customers to purchase the product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Dairy Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dairy Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Dairy Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dairy Packaging market was valued at 30780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dairy Packaging include Teta Laval, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Amcor, Greatview, Qingdao Likang Packing, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group and Bihai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dairy Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dairy Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bottles

Pouches

Cups

Cans

Carton & Boxes

Others

Global Dairy Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dairy Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cheese

Cream

Ice Cream

Yogurt and Cultured Product

Milk

Butter

Others

Global Dairy Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dairy Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dairy Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dairy Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dairy Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Dairy Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teta Laval

SIG Combibloc

Elopak

Amcor

Greatview

Qingdao Likang Packing

Stora Enso

Nippon Paper Group

Bihai

Weyerhaeuser

Xinju Feng Pack

Jielong Yongfa

International Paper

Skylong

Ecolean

Coesia IPI

Serac

ENQUIRY @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Dairy-Packaging-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80411

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487