Automobile Engine Valve Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Report Summary
The Automobile Engine Valve market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Automobile engine valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is usually made of special steel and alloy powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Engine Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Unit)
Global top five Automobile Engine Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automobile Engine Valve market was valued at 4346.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5128.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gasoline Engine Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile Engine Valve include Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Nittan, Fuji Oozx, Worldwide Auto, Asian, Rane and Dengyun Auto-parts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Unit)
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gasoline Engine Valve
Diesel Engine Valve
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Unit)
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Unit)
Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile Engine Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile Engine Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automobile Engine Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Unit)
Key companies Automobile Engine Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Federal-Mogul
Eaton
Mahle
Nittan
Fuji Oozx
Worldwide Auto
Asian
Rane
Dengyun Auto-parts
ShengChi
Xin Yue
Yangzhou Guanghui
Wode Valve
AnFu
JinQingLong
Tyen Machinery
Burg
SSV
Ferrea
Tongcheng
SINUS
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
