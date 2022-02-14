Automobile Engine Valve Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Report Summary

The Automobile Engine Valve market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Automobile engine valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is usually made of special steel and alloy powder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Engine Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Unit)

Global top five Automobile Engine Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile Engine Valve market was valued at 4346.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5128.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Engine Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile Engine Valve include Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Nittan, Fuji Oozx, Worldwide Auto, Asian, Rane and Dengyun Auto-parts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Unit)

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Unit)

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Unit)

Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile Engine Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile Engine Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile Engine Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Unit)

Key companies Automobile Engine Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Federal-Mogul

Eaton

Mahle

Nittan

Fuji Oozx

Worldwide Auto

Asian

Rane

Dengyun Auto-parts

ShengChi

Xin Yue

Yangzhou Guanghui

Wode Valve

AnFu

JinQingLong

Tyen Machinery

Burg

SSV

Ferrea

Tongcheng

SINUS

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

