Chemical Anchors Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Report Summary

The Chemical Anchors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Chemical or resin anchors are generic terms relating to steel studs, bolts and anchorages which are bonded into a substrate, usually masonry and concrete, using a resin based adhesive system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Anchors in global, including the following market information:

Global Chemical Anchors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chemical Anchors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Chemical Anchors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chemical Anchors market was valued at 1188.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1555.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injectable Adhensive Anchors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemical Anchors include MKT FASTENING LLC, Powers Fasteners, HALFEN, Sika, Hilti, Simpson Strong Tie, FIXDEX Fastening, Henkel and ITW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemical Anchors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemical Anchors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injectable Adhensive Anchors

Capsule Adhensive Anchors

Global Chemical Anchors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemical Anchors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architecture

Highway

Bridge

Others

Global Chemical Anchors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemical Anchors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemical Anchors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemical Anchors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chemical Anchors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Chemical Anchors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MKT FASTENING LLC

Powers Fasteners

HALFEN

Sika

Hilti

Simpson Strong Tie

FIXDEX Fastening

Henkel

ITW

Fischer

Chemfix Products Ltd

Mungo

RAWLPLUG

XuPu Fasteners

Saidong

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

