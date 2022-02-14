Animal Feed Enzymes Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Report Summary

The Animal Feed Enzymes market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Animal feed enzymes are gaining importance as they play an important role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. Enzymes are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for the improved health and performance of livestock.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Enzymes in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Animal Feed Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Feed Enzymes market was valued at 1410.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1931 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phytases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Feed Enzymes include Novozymes, DuPont, AB Enzymes, DSM, Aum Enzymes, BASF, CHR.Hansen, Soufflet Group and SEB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phytases

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Others

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aquaculture Feed

Others

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Feed Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Feed Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Feed Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Animal Feed Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes

DuPont

AB Enzymes

DSM

Aum Enzymes

BASF

CHR.Hansen

Soufflet Group

SEB

Kemin

Yiduoli

Adisseo

Longda Bio-products

Sunhy Group

Beijing Smistyle

Beijing Challenge Group

Sunson

Youtell Biochemical

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

