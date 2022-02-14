Marine Deck Machinery Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Report Summary

The Marine Deck Machinery market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Marine Deck Machinery is also called ship deck machinery. As an important part of the ship, it is a kind of mechanical machinery installed on the ship’s deck. Marine Deck Machinery is also a necessary mechanical equipment or device for ship docking, loading and unloading cargo, passengers’ getting on and off. This can ensure that ships navigate normally. This report studies the Marine Deck Machinery market.

The Marine Deck Machinery industry can be broken down into several segments, Winch, Windlass, Capstan, Others, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Deck Machinery in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Marine Deck Machinery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Deck Machinery market was valued at 17710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Winch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Deck Machinery include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Coastal Marine Equipment, Funz San Industry, MacGregor, Marine Equipments Pellegrini and PaR Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Winch

Windlass

Capstan

Others

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Ship

Leisure Ship

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Deck Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Deck Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Deck Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Marine Deck Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls-Royce

Wartsila

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Coastal Marine Equipment

Funz San Industry

MacGregor

Marine Equipments Pellegrini

PaR Systems

Rapp Marine

Towimor

AMGC

PALFINGER AG

TTS Group ASA

Kuan Marine Services

Markey Machinery

DMT MARINE EQUIPMENT

CSSC

CSIC

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

