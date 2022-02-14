Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Report Summary
The Airport Automated Security Screening Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
This report studies the Airport Automated Security Screening Systems market; Security Screening System has a large variety of product line including X-Ray, Biometric screening system, EDT (Explosives Trace Detectors), and metal detector etc.
In this report, the Automated Security Screening Systems used in Airport is the range of data statistics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Automated Security Screening Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Airport Automated Security Screening Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems market was valued at 2224.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3026.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Parcel Inspection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Airport Automated Security Screening Systems include L3 Securitiy Dtection Systems, Nuctech, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, Analogic, CEIA, Autoclear, Astrophysics, Inc. and Adani Systems Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Parcel Inspection
Passenger Inspection
Explosives & Narcotics Detections
Others
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civilian and Commercial Airport
Military Airport
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L3 Securitiy Dtection Systems
Nuctech
OSI Systems, Inc.
Smiths Detection
Analogic
CEIA
Autoclear
Astrophysics, Inc.
Adani Systems Inc.
Nuctech Company Limited
Leidos
SAFEWAY
Gilardoni S.p.A.
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
