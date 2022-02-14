Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Report Summary

This report studies the Airport Automated Security Screening Systems market; Security Screening System has a large variety of product line including X-Ray, Biometric screening system, EDT (Explosives Trace Detectors), and metal detector etc.

In this report, the Automated Security Screening Systems used in Airport is the range of data statistics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Automated Security Screening Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Airport Automated Security Screening Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems market was valued at 2224.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3026.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Parcel Inspection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Airport Automated Security Screening Systems include L3 Securitiy Dtection Systems, Nuctech, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, Analogic, CEIA, Autoclear, Astrophysics, Inc. and Adani Systems Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Parcel Inspection

Passenger Inspection

Explosives & Narcotics Detections

Others

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Airport Automated Security Screening Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L3 Securitiy Dtection Systems

Nuctech

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection

Analogic

CEIA

Autoclear

Astrophysics, Inc.

Adani Systems Inc.

Nuctech Company Limited

Leidos

SAFEWAY

Gilardoni S.p.A.

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

