Roller Coaster Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
Report Summary
The Roller Coaster market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Roller Coaster market, which is a type of amusement ride that employs a form of elevated railroad track designed with tight turns, steep slopes, and sometimes inversions People ride along the track in open cars, and the rides are often found in amusement parks and theme parks around the world. LaMarcus Adna Thompson obtained one of the first known patents for a roller coaster design in 1885, related to the Switchback Railway that opened a year earlier at Coney Island. The track in a coaster design does not necessarily have to be a complete circuit, as shuttle roller coasters demonstrate. Most roller coasters have multiple cars in which passengers sit and are restrained. Two or more cars hooked together are called a train. Some roller coasters, notably wild mouse roller coasters, run with single cars.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Roller Coaster in Global, including the following market information:
Global Roller Coaster Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Roller Coaster market was valued at 3886.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5221.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Roller Coaster Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Roller Coaster include Bolliger & Mabillard, Fabbri Group, Gerstlauer, The Gravity Group, Great Coasters International, Intamin, Mack Rides, Rocky Mountain Construction and Vekoma Rides Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Roller Coaster Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Roller Coaster Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood Roller Coaster
Steel Roller Coaster
Global Roller Coaster Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Roller Coaster Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Kiddie Roller Coaster
Thrill Roller Coaster
Family Roller Coaster
Extreme Roller Coaster
Global Roller Coaster Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Roller Coaster Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Roller Coaster revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Roller Coaster revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bolliger & Mabillard
Fabbri Group
Gerstlauer
The Gravity Group
Great Coasters International
Intamin
Mack Rides
Rocky Mountain Construction
Vekoma Rides Manufacturing
Maurer
S&S Sansei
Zierer
Premier Rides
Zamperla
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
