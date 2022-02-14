Disposable Lighters Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Report Summary

The Disposable Lighters market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Disposable-Lighters-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80378

Disposable Lighter is a type of lighter that with a complete fuel supply, but can’t be filled repeatedly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Lighters in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Disposable Lighters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Lighters market was valued at 2751.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3579 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flint Lighters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Hunan Dongyi, Shaodong Maosheng and Zhuoye Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

Global Disposable Lighters Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Directly Sales

Global Disposable Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Disposable Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Baide International

Hunan Dongyi

Shaodong Maosheng

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Ouqi (Wansfa)

Hefeng Industry

Shaodong Huanxing

Shaodong Lianhua

ENQUIRY @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Disposable-Lighters-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80378

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487