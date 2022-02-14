Disposable Lighters Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Disposable Lighters Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
Report Summary
The Disposable Lighters market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Disposable-Lighters-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80378
Disposable Lighter is a type of lighter that with a complete fuel supply, but can’t be filled repeatedly.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Lighters in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Disposable Lighters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Lighters market was valued at 2751.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3579 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flint Lighters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Hunan Dongyi, Shaodong Maosheng and Zhuoye Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Disposable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flint Lighters
Electronic Lighters
Global Disposable Lighters Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Disposable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Directly Sales
Global Disposable Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Disposable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Disposable Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BIC
Tokai
Flamagas
Swedish Match
NingBo Xinhai
Baide International
Hunan Dongyi
Shaodong Maosheng
Zhuoye Lighter
Benxi Fenghe Lighter
Ouqi (Wansfa)
Hefeng Industry
Shaodong Huanxing
Shaodong Lianhua
ENQUIRY @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Disposable-Lighters-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80378
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
ABOUT US:
Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.
CONTACT US
[email protected]
Phone:
+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)
+ (91) 853 060 7487