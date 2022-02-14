Trekking Poles Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Report Summary
The Trekking Poles market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Nordic walking is a total body version of walking that can be enjoyed both by non-athletes as a health-promoting physical activity, and by athletes as a sport. The activity is performed with specially designed walking poles similar to ski poles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trekking Poles in global, including the following market information:
Global Trekking Poles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Trekking Poles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Trekking Poles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trekking Poles market was valued at 79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 92 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Walking Poles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trekking Poles include Leki, Black Diamond, Komperdell, Masters, Cascade Mountain Tech and Pacemaker Stix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trekking Poles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trekking Poles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Walking Poles
Trekking Poles
Global Trekking Poles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trekking Poles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Outdoor Climbing
Hiking Plains
Daily Use
Global Trekking Poles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trekking Poles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Trekking Poles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Trekking Poles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Trekking Poles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Trekking Poles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Leki
Black Diamond
Komperdell
Masters
Cascade Mountain Tech
Pacemaker Stix
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
