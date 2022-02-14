E-cigarette Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

The E-cigarette market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

An electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device which vaporizes a flavored liquid. The user inhales the vapor. Using e-cigarettes is sometimes called vaping. The liquid in the e-cigarette, called e-liquid, is usually made of nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, and flavorings. Not all e-liquids contain nicotine.

The global E-cigarette market was valued at 10440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36190 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of E-cigarette include Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy, 21st Century, Vaporcorp and Truvape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

With Screen

Without Screen

Online

Offline

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Altria

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

FirstUnion

Hangsen

Buddy Group

Kimree

Innokin

SHENZHEN SMOORE

SMOK

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

