Automotive Venting Membrane Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Report Summary

The Automotive Venting Membrane market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This report studies the Automotive Venting Membrane market, ePTFE Membrane has been widely used in automotive applications with a unique microporous structure. It comprises small randomly connected fibrils that render an effective pore size many times smaller than can be seen by the naked eye. Venting membrane microporous films are naturally hydrophobic and can be used as permeable water barriers for venting or breather filters for gas sensors, electronics and more.

Automobiles come equipped with complex electrical systems and devices, such as front and rear lights, in-car electronics, among many other key parts. ePTFE Membrane protect these sensitive components from condensation, heat dissipation, low air-flow issues, and more.

The report analysis venting membrane ready to use product. (Molded plastic cap is not covered in the report as product)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Venting Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Automotive Venting Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Venting Membrane market was valued at 185.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 231 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adhesive Vents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Venting Membrane include GORE, Saint-Gobain, Donaldson, Sumitomo, Zeus, Clarcor, Porex, MicroVent and Global Other. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adhesive Vents

Vent Without Backing Material

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Lighting

Power Strain

Fluid Reservoirs

Other

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GORE

Saint-Gobain

Donaldson

Sumitomo

Zeus

Clarcor

Porex

MicroVent

Global Other

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

