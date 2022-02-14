Automotive Venting Membrane Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Report Summary
The Automotive Venting Membrane market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
This report studies the Automotive Venting Membrane market, ePTFE Membrane has been widely used in automotive applications with a unique microporous structure. It comprises small randomly connected fibrils that render an effective pore size many times smaller than can be seen by the naked eye. Venting membrane microporous films are naturally hydrophobic and can be used as permeable water barriers for venting or breather filters for gas sensors, electronics and more.
Automobiles come equipped with complex electrical systems and devices, such as front and rear lights, in-car electronics, among many other key parts. ePTFE Membrane protect these sensitive components from condensation, heat dissipation, low air-flow issues, and more.
The report analysis venting membrane ready to use product. (Molded plastic cap is not covered in the report as product)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Venting Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Automotive Venting Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Venting Membrane market was valued at 185.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 231 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adhesive Vents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Venting Membrane include GORE, Saint-Gobain, Donaldson, Sumitomo, Zeus, Clarcor, Porex, MicroVent and Global Other. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adhesive Vents
Vent Without Backing Material
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Lighting
Power Strain
Fluid Reservoirs
Other
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Automotive Venting Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GORE
Saint-Gobain
Donaldson
Sumitomo
Zeus
Clarcor
Porex
MicroVent
Global Other
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
