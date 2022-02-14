Household Air Purifiers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
Report Summary
The Household Air Purifiers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Household Air Purifiers, also known as “air cleaners,” are those that have the ability of absorption, decomposition or transformation of various air pollutants such as PM2.5, dust, pollen, odors, formaldehyde decoration pollution, bacteria, and allergens.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Air Purifiers in global, including the following market information:
Global Household Air Purifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Household Air Purifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Household Air Purifiers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Household Air Purifiers market was valued at 9933.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
< 20 Sqm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Household Air Purifiers include Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, Midea, Coway, Smartmi, Electrolux and IQAir, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Household Air Purifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Air Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
< 20 Sqm
20-50 Sqm
50-80 Sqm
>80 Sqm
Global Household Air Purifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Air Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Living Room
Bed Room
Kitchen
Others
Global Household Air Purifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Air Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Household Air Purifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Household Air Purifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Household Air Purifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Household Air Purifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharp
Panasonic
Philips
Daikin
Midea
Coway
Smartmi
Electrolux
IQAir
Amway
Whirlpool
Honeywell
Yadu
Samsung
Austin
Blueair
Boneco
Broad
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
