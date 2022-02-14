Household Air Purifiers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Report Summary

The Household Air Purifiers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Household Air Purifiers, also known as “air cleaners,” are those that have the ability of absorption, decomposition or transformation of various air pollutants such as PM2.5, dust, pollen, odors, formaldehyde decoration pollution, bacteria, and allergens.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Air Purifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Air Purifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Air Purifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Air Purifiers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Air Purifiers market was valued at 9933.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

< 20 Sqm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Air Purifiers include Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, Midea, Coway, Smartmi, Electrolux and IQAir, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Air Purifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Air Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

< 20 Sqm

20-50 Sqm

50-80 Sqm

>80 Sqm

Global Household Air Purifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Air Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Living Room

Bed Room

Kitchen

Others

Global Household Air Purifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Air Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Air Purifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Air Purifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Air Purifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Air Purifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

Daikin

Midea

Coway

Smartmi

Electrolux

IQAir

Amway

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Yadu

Samsung

Austin

Blueair

Boneco

Broad

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

