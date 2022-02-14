Automotive Power Window Motor Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Report Summary
The Automotive Power Window Motor market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Automotive power window motor is an electrical motor which is used to raise automobile power window which converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, transferring or transforming electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction.
Power window or electric window lifts are automobile windows which can be raised and lowered by depressing a button or switch, as opposed to using a hand-turned crank handle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Power Window Motor in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Automotive Power Window Motor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Power Window Motor market was valued at 4856.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5401.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DC 12V Motor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Power Window Motor include Denso, Brose, Bosch, Mabuchi, SHIROKI, Aisin, Antolin, Magna and Valeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DC 12V Motor
DC 24V Motor
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Denso
Brose
Bosch
Mabuchi
SHIROKI
Aisin
Antolin
Magna
Valeo
DY Auto
Johnson Electric
Lames
Hi-Lex
Ningbo Hengte
MITSUBA
ACDelco
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
