Automotive Power Window Motor Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

The Automotive Power Window Motor market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Automotive power window motor is an electrical motor which is used to raise automobile power window which converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, transferring or transforming electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction.

Power window or electric window lifts are automobile windows which can be raised and lowered by depressing a button or switch, as opposed to using a hand-turned crank handle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Power Window Motor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Automotive Power Window Motor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Power Window Motor market was valued at 4856.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5401.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DC 12V Motor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Power Window Motor include Denso, Brose, Bosch, Mabuchi, SHIROKI, Aisin, Antolin, Magna and Valeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DC 12V Motor

DC 24V Motor

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Automotive Power Window Motor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Denso

Brose

Bosch

Mabuchi

SHIROKI

Aisin

Antolin

Magna

Valeo

DY Auto

Johnson Electric

Lames

Hi-Lex

Ningbo Hengte

MITSUBA

ACDelco

