AI Chipset Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm, FinGenius

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “AI Chipset Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI Chipset market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),Qualcomm, Inc. (United States),FinGenius Ltd. (United Kingdom),General Vision, Inc. (United States),NVIDIA Corporation (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan),Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea),Advanced Micro Devices (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),

Brief Snapshot of AI Chipset:

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the engineering and deployment of machines to enable them to perform tasks with intelligence almost like humans. Chipset is an integrated circuit (Microchips) that may be used together to serve a single function and therefore sold as one unit. Artificial intelligence chipset is likely to gain traction with the amalgamation of various technologies such as robotics, deep learning, querying, digital personal assistance, natural language processing, and context-aware processing to develop an AI-featured product. In the near future, AI is anticipated to have a crucial impact on multiple end-use applications such as healthcare diagnostics, driverless cars, and physical assistance in elder care.

On 14 December 2018, MediaTek has announced the Helio P90, a premium AI chipset with ARCore and Google Lens support.

On 9 August 2018, Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 670, the latest chipset in the 600 series of mobile processor line up. The latest chipset potentials to bring the power of Artificial Intelligence on a mid-end smartphone.

AI Chipset Market Trends:

Opportunities:

Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems

Bringing AI to Edge Devices

Market Drivers:

Increasingly Large and Complex Dataset Driving the Need for AI

Adoption of AI for Improving Consumer Services and Reducing Operational Costs

Growing Number of AI Applications

Improving Computing Power and Declining Hardware Cost

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Application (Smartphones, Smart Wearable, Robotics, Automobile, Medical Imaging, Security Systems), Technology (Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Facial Recognition, Digital Voice Assistant), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Banking and Financial Service, Automotive, Media & Entertainment)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI Chipset Market:

Chapter 01 – AI Chipset Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global AI Chipset Market

Chapter 05 – Global AI Chipset Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global AI Chipset Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global AI Chipset Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global AI Chipset Market

Chapter 09 – Global AI Chipset Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global AI Chipset Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – AI Chipset Market Research Methodology

