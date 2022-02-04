Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market 2020 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario Analysis and Forecast 2028

The “Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) industry with a focus on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market with detailed market segmentation by product type, component, application and geography. The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Rapidly increasing instances of shoplifting has insisted the retail industry participants adopt high-security measures in order to prevent or reduce the events of shoplifting. Furthermore as per the National Retail Federal in 2017 the retail shrink had boiled down to US$ 46.8 Bn, only in the U.S, this in response has motivated the retailers to combat the shrinkage through security system including EAS. The retail businesses such as malls, hypermarkets, superstores, other retail merchandisers along with some of the and manufacturing industry participants are some of the key end-users of the EAS systems overall contributing to the growth of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market throughout the forecast period.

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market Report mainly contains the following Manufacturers: Agon Systems Ltd., All-Tag Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Gunnebo Gateway AB, Hangzhou Century Co., Ketec, Inc., Nedap Inc. (Nedap Retail), Tyco Retail Solutions, Vitag securities, and WG Security Products, Inc. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market report.

The Report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

