Non-Contact Position Sensors Market 2022 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Future Development, Outlook, Growth Analysis and 2029 Forecast

The global non-contact position sensors market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing use of electronics in vehicles during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Non-Contact Position Sensors Market, 2021-2028.” It measures the angular position without any contact and has the ability to sense the magnetic fields nearby without touching them. The increasing demand for non-contact sensing technology can be utilized in various end-user industries with anti-pollution properties, high precision, and reliable measurement in the near future. Moreover, increasing demand in vehicles for precision control and safety measures to develop advanced driver assistance can foster the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Non-Contact Position Sensors:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Ametek Inc.

Sensata Technologies

Sick AG

TE Connectivity

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International

Hans TRUCK GmbH & Co.

MTS System Corporation

Increasing Demand in End-Use Application to Stimulate Growth

The global non-contact position sensors market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing demand in end-use application during the projected period. The automotive industry’s increased demand for position sensor technology, growing awareness of vehicle safety, and technical improvements would support the market’s upward growth rate. Moreover, the aerospace industry’s growing acceptance, and applications would imply a rise in the market value in the long run. Rising industrialization. and the manufacturing industry’s increased focus on exact dimensions would generate profitable growth prospects for the market.

Adoption of Advanced Technology to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global non-contact position sensors market share during the forecast period. The availability of raw material, development of manufacturing industry, low cost of labor, high sales and production of vehicles, and adoption of advanced technologies, are major contributing factors in the development of countries such as India and China. Europe is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. This is due to the presence of key players, the high adoption rate of advanced technologies, and growing demand from the automotive industry are major factors driving the market in the region.

Industry Development-

December 2019: The first magnetic position sensor for high-speed, automobile, and industrial electric motors was introduced by ams AG. The new AS5715R-based rotor position sensor systems can match the precision and timing of resolvers often used in high-speed drive applications while saving money on invoice, dimensions, and material.

Non-Contact Position Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Type

Pneumatic

Electric

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

These players are working together to make non-contact position sensors a component of a wide range of electronic devices and make their integration into diverse systems easier. Consumer tastes shift from touch to non-contact position sensing, allowing major businesses to offer novel contactless sensors. To achieve a competitive advantage, corporations are increasingly focusing on building strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

