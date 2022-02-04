Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2022 Share, Regional Trend | Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2028

The global automotive pedestrian protection system market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing number of road accidents across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, 2021-2028”.An automotive pedestrian protection system is used for protecting the pedestrians from colliding with the vehicle or by reducing the harm caused due to vehicle accidents. This type of system consists of several sensors such as brake assist, collision avoidance, external airbags, and others that help in the minimum damage to the vehicle and the pedestrian. There has been a substantial increase in the number of road accidents owing to numerous reasons such as driver negligence, rash driving, and others, which has resulted in the high demand for automotive pedestrian protection system across several regions in the market. However, the installation cost of the automotive pedestrian protection system is relatively high, which is projected to restrict the growth of this market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Report:

Robert Bosch GmbH,

TRW Automotive,

Continental AG,

Mercedes-Benz,

General Motors,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Audi,

BMW AG,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.,

Volkswagen AG,

Denso Corporation,

Mazda Motor Corporation,

and Tesla Motors.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Disposable Income of the People across the World to Augment Market Growth

There has been a rising demand for various types of cars such as sports cars, luxury cars, passenger cars, and others from the majority of the world population due to the increasing disposable income and change in the standard of living of the people especially in the countries such as India, China, Japan, the UK, and others. This has resulted in the surging demand for automotive pedestrian protection system, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of this market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Production of Premium Vehicles to Propel the European Market Growth

The European region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the automotive pedestrian protection system market share on account of the rising production of premium vehicles in the countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow speedily in this market owing to the rising investments in the automotive industry in the countries such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Segmentation:

By Type

Active Pedestrian Protection System

Passive Pedestrian Protection System

By Market Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances between Key Players to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the automotive pedestrian protection system market are focusing on the strategic collaborations with the small-scale and large-scale companies in order to increase the production of cars across several regions in the market. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to expand their business horizons and widen their market position.

