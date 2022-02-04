Aviation Headsets Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2028

The global aviation headsets market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 83.6 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Aviation Headsets Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 47.6 billion in 2020.

Continuous technology advancements and innovation is expected to generate traction for the market in upcoming years. For instance, earlier popular active noise reduction headsets (ANR) has come in another version digital noise reduction (DNR) aviation headset. It has more sophisticated features such as Bluetooth connectivity, extreme comfort, advanced microphone, lightweight among others than the former. Moreover, this technology has the ability to bring down noise to safe levels. Such advancements are expected to fuel the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aviation-headsets-market-103515

COVID-19 Impact

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation has adversely impacted the market. There has been grounding of the aircraft fleets of airliners worldwide and also reduced the hiring of the new pilots by the airline operators. For instance, according to General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) yearly report, the manufacturers have witnessed a reduction in aircraft orders and delays in aircraft deliveries which are anticipated to impact on new pilot recruitments worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

By noise cancellation mode the market is segmented into active noise reduction (ANR) aviation headsets, and passive noise reduction (PNR) aviation headsets.

Based on noise cancellation, the active noise reduction (ANR) aviation headsets segment held the market share of 67.56 in 2020.

By design type it is bifurcated into On-Ear, and In-Ear. By application it is divided into commercial aviation, military aviation, flight schools, helicopters, and recreational activities. Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Driving Factor

Rising Aviation Industry to Fuel Market Growth

The rising cross border disputes, anti-terror operations and expansion of aviation is fueling the aviation headsets market growth. For instance, according to a report by CAE Canadian training and simulator provider, In November 2020, stated that despite mass pilot lay-offs, the global commercial aviation is expected to onboard 27,000 new pilots in 2021 and 264,000 in the upcoming decade. Therefore, increasing employment in aviation is expected to accelerate the products demand.

Get Customized PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aviation-headsets-market-103515

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Key Players in the Region

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period. This is attributable to stable aviation infrastructure in the region. Moreover, presence of major key players is also expected to fuel the market. The region’s market stood at USD 17.8 million in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant aviation headsets market share owing to high number of the first-time flyers and developing aviation infrastructure in economies such as India and China is expected to promote the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market contains a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand from patients across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new solutions to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below is industry development:

July 2019 – Bose Corporation announced the launch of Bose ProFlight Series 2 aviation headset. It is equipped with digital ANR capabilities, in-ear Design Type, three noise reduction mode, and lightweight for commercial aviation.

List of Key Players Profiled in Report

David Clark Company Inc. (Worcester, U.S.)

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Wedemark, Germany)

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Bosch Security Systems GmbH) (Grasbrunn, Germany)

Clarity Aloft Technologies Inc. (Maple Grove, Minnesota, U.S.)

The 3M Company (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)

Telex Communications Inc. (Burnsville, Minnesota, U.S.)

Lightspeed Aviation Inc. (Oregon, Ohio, U.S.)

Faro Aviation LLC (Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.)

Pilot Communications USA (Irvine, U.S.)

MicroAvionics UK Ltd. (Horsley, Derbyshire, U.K.)

Flightcom Corporation (Portland, Oregon, U.S.)

AKG Acoustics GmbH (Salzberg, Austria)

Sonova Communications AG (formerly Phonak Communications AG) (Murten, Switzerland)

Plantronics Inc. (Santa Cruz, California, U.S.)

More Related News:

Technical Textiles Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026

Technical Textiles Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2026

Technical Textiles Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Technical Textiles Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2026

Technical Textiles Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2026

Technical Textiles Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026

Technical Textiles Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner – Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs