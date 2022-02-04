Uncategorized

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloys Die Casting Market Future Growth Analysis, Leading Companies -2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Automotive Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Automotive Aluminium Alloys Die Casting market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Automotive Aluminium Alloys Die Casting market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Aluminium Alloys Die Casting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • NEMAK
  • RYOBI
  • AHRESTY
  • GEORG FISHER
  • DSG
  • PIERBURG
  • Martinrea Honsel Germany
  • Gibbs
  • Ningbo Xusheng Auto Technology
  • Wencan
  • Guangdong Hongtu
  • HongTeo
  • IKD
  • Chongqing Yujiang Die Casting
  • Shiloh Industries
  • Endurance

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Body Parts
  • Engine Parts
  • Transmission Parts
  • Others

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Pressure Die Casting
  • Vacuum Die Casting
  • Other

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Automotive Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market Size by Players
    4 Automotive Aluminium Alloys Die Casting by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

