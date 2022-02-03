Inventory Tags Market by 2028 covers Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast

Global Inventory Tags Market Study

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is a commonly used technology in retail operations and warehouse management, as RFID tag-based operations consume less time. Therefore, the retail industry has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years. The inventory tags market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growth in the retail sector. Growing concerns about forgery, rising demand for inventory tags in various verticals, and increasing per capita disposable income in numerous developing countries are the key factors driving the growth of the global inventory tags market.

Leading Inventory Tags Market Players:

3M

Alien Technology, LLC

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

Camcode

CCL Industries Inc.

Cenveo

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Inventory Tags industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Market Insights–Inventory Tags Market

Rising Popularity of RFID Technology

The increasing disposable incomes in several emerging countries are augmenting the demand for retail products. The retail industry is fueled by a mounting set of suppliers selling various products online and changing buying behavior of consumers. The retail sector in India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world due to economic growth. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the retail sector in the country has raised US$ 672 billion in 2017 and it is estimated to reach US$ 1,200 billion by the end of 2021. E-commerce is the fastest-growing segment of the retail industry in North America and Europe. As per the Centre for Retail Research Limited, in 2019, the combined e-commerce sales in the UK, France, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain were US$ 313.53 billion. Besides, as per the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the retail e-commerce sales in the US were US$ 160.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020, with an increase of 2.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

RFID tags are heavily adopted by the retail industry, especially for apparels. The apparel suppliers are increasingly leveraging big data analytics and digitalization with the help of RFID technology, which helps identify objects based on the caught data or track the location of the same.

Technology-Based Insights

Based on technology, the inventory tags market is segmented into RFID, barcode, and other. The RFID segment led the inventory tags market in 2020. The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is used in keeping track and visibility of objects that are on the move. The RFID is a portable memory device on a chip that replaces the earlier called Universal Product Code (UPC) as it carries more dynamic information compared to the earlier UPC. This memory chip can be easily embedded in any kind of object that is to be considered for tracking.

Label Type -Based Insights

Based on label type, the inventory tags market is sub-segmented into plastics, paper, metal, and others. The plastics segment led the inventory tags market in 2020. The plastic inventory tags are the most widely used inventory tags, as the plastic tags are cheaper and have a long lifecycle. The market players offer plastic inventory tags in various forms such as rectangular, square, and round, and are also offered in different color combinations.

The Global Inventory Tags Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

Inventory Tags Market– by Technology

RFID

Barcodes

Others

Inventory Tags Market– by Label Type

Plastics

Papers

Metals

Others

Inventory Tags Market– by Printing Technology

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Flexography Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

