E-paper Display Market To Boom In Near Future By 2028 Scrutinized In New Research

E-paper or electronic paper is a mobile display technology similar to the conventional paper which offers refreshable and reusable display and storage. Its reflective feature enables the reader to read the content anytime and anywhere easily. The technology provides a lightweight and compact form of readability, allowing it to be suitable for highly portable devices and similar applications.

Some of the companies competing in the E-paper Display Market are:

Advantech Co., Ltd.

CLEARink Displays, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corporation

Pervasive Displays, Inc.

Plastic Logic HK Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

The e-paper display market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing environmental concerns leading to the replacement of papers with e-paper display devices. These displays are fast penetrating various application areas and are also an alternative to LCD or LED technologies. These factors are further playing a pivotal role in leveraging the growth of the e-paper display market. However, the limited video capabilities and color richness remain a challenge for this market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of smart cities showcases growth opportunities for the key players of the e-paper display market in the coming years.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global E-paper Display Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the E-paper Display Market is analysed and depicted in the report.

The global e-paper display market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end-user industry. Based on technology, the market is segmented as interferometric modulator display (IMOD), cholesteric liquid crystal display (ChLCD), electrophoretic display, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as e-readers, smart card, auxiliary display, wearable, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as media and entertainment, consumer electronics, retail and healthcare, and others.

