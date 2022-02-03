Food Humectants Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Increasing usage of natural food humectants in beverages is expected to influence the growth in the global food humectants market. Humectants are used as food additives to keep food items moist. The demand for food humectants is increasing as they help to extend the shelf-life of products, thereby improving the food product’s effectiveness. Humectants are not only used in food, but in cosmetics, pesticides, and medicine too. Some of the commonly used humectants in food are glycose syrup and honey, which helps to retain the shape of the product for a longer duration. This shows that the utilization of humectants is increasing across functional beverages, confectionery products, bakery items, and healthy snacks. Spurred by this, the demand for food humectants is expected to augment, aiding the food humectants market growth.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global food humectants market in a report, titled “Food Humectants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Glycerol, Lactate, Sugar, Phosphate, Glycol), By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Functional Foods, Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Dairy Products), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the global market by giving in-depth insights into the drivers, opportunities, and trends prevailing in the market. It further shows that the market’s growth is generally attributable to the increasing growth of applicable industries. The report also examines different segments and their growth factors for the projected frame. In addition to this, it sheds light on the competitive landscape and profiles the key players functioning in the global market. The information present in the report is a result of detailed primary and secondary research done by our analysts.

Demand for Confectionaries to Increase Owing to their Higher Consumption

The demand for food humectants in terms of application is likely to increase in confectionery products, functional foods, bakery, and dairy products. Of these, confectionary products are expected to cover a considerable part of the food humectants market share. Its application is likely to be the highest owing to the rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products all across the world. Following confectionery products, the demand for bakery products is also expected to increase over the projected horizon, thereby impacting the food humectants market size. As per source, synthetic humectants are expected to lead the market owing to the cost-effectiveness of raw materials used in synthetic humectants.

FDA Approval on the Use of Humectants to Give Impetus to the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global food humectants market through the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the presence of renowned food and beverage industries following key players in the region. The region received FDA approval for the usage of food humectants, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

The food humectants market in Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at a faster rate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes in the region are expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years. Asian consumers are increasingly becoming aware of healthy and nutritional food. This, in turn, is fuelling demand for food humectants across the region.

Strict Regulations on Food Additives to Hamper the Market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular or diabetes has compelled people to consume food with zero or less sugar. This, as a result, has fuelled the demand for food additive humectants, which is driving the market. This, coupled with the rising per capita income of people in developing economies, is expected to accelerate growth in the market.

On the downside, governments have implemented strict regulations and guidelines on food additives and ingredients to ensure consumer safety may impede the market. Furthermore, excessive food consumption containing food humectants can have some adverse effects on the human body. Owing to this, the demand can decrease, which is expected to hinder the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

As per the report, some of the key players operating I the global food humectants are mentioned below: The report highlights in-depth analysis of leading companies operating in the global virus filtration market. Some of the big players are mentioned below:

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (USA)

Akash Purochem Pvt Ltd. (India)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)

The Ransdal Corporation (Indiana)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Galactic (Belgium)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

Roquette Freres S.A. (France)

