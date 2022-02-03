Flax Seed Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The rising demand for organic products across the world is expected to drive the market. Recently, a company in Chhattisgarh, India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with agro-products in Japan. The MoU signed says that flax seeds, lentils, and cashews will be exported to Japan due to high demand for Indian cuisines in the nation. The high nutritional value of flax seeds is one of their primary benefits and they help in the prevention of cholesterol collection in the human body. This is owing to the presence of alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, an essential omega-3 fatty acid. As per a recent study by Costa Rica, it was found that around 3638 people consuming ALA in their food has lower risk of cardiac arrest. Spurred by this benefit, the demand for flax seeds is expected to increase in the forecast years.