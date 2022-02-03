Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027

The rising demand for healthy beverages is predicted to impel companies to launch new beverages, which will in turn enable growth in the beverage processing equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Equipment Type (Heat Exchangers, Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Blending & Mixing Equipment, Carbonation Equipment), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Beverages, Non-Carbonated Beverages, Dairy-based Beverages), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Growing consumer income across developed and developing nation is predicted to aid growth of the beverage processing equipment market.

Top Key Players Covered:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the global Beverage Processing Equipment market.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Bevcorp LLC

Tetra Pak, Inc.

Krones AG

SPX FLOW Inc.

Mueller Co.

Carmel Software Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Bucher Industries AG

Pentair Plc.

New Products and R&D Initiatives Will Strengthen the market

The global beverage processing equipment market is predicted to expand exponentially during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for beverages in the food & beverage industry. Rising demand for healthy beverage products and increasing user income across developed as well as developing nations are expected to escalate the demand for various range in new beverages such as soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and others. This factor is predicted to drive the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, key players in the global beverage processing market are aiming to launch new products along with investing in R&D activities to gain a strong foothold in the global market. For Instance, In June 2018, JBT Corporation announced the launch of READYGo FVP, a new system for cold extracted vegetable and fruit juices. The product aims to offer juice extraction up to 5 tons per hour of raw product. This factor is likely to boost the global beverage processing equipment market.

Change in Consumer Preference Will Fuel Demand

Beverage processing equipment is used for production and processing of beverage products that have been synthesized from various sources for the preparation of aerated drinks such as, dairy, fruit juices and others. On the basis of beverage type, the global beverage processing equipment market has been segmented into alcoholic beverages, carbonated beverages, non-carbonated beverages, and dairy-based beverages. The alcoholic beverage segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming years, owing to increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages across developing nations. In addition, increasing governmental regulations for keeping and maintaining hygiene by beverage manufacturer is also likely to propel the growth of the global beverage processing equipment market. However, rising consumer concern over food & beverage is predicted to hamper the growth of the global beverage processing equipment market.

Opportunities Prevalent in Asia Pacific to Contribute to Exponentially Growth of the Global Market

Geographically, the global beverage processing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, dairy-based beverages, carbonated beverages, and fruit juices across countries in the region. Enhancement in the living standard of people in the developing economies of Asia Pacific, along with the rising income of users is predicted to fuel demand and aid in the growth of beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global beverage processing equipment market are Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bevcorp LLC, Tetra Pak, Inc., Krones AG, SPX FLOW Inc., Mueller Co., Carmel Software Corporation, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Bucher Industries AG, and Pentair Plc. among the other players operating in the global beverage processing equipment market.

Key Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Heat Exchangers

Brewery Equipment

Filtration Equipment

Blending and Mixing Equipment

Carbonation Equipment

Other Equipments

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa and Rest of MEandA)

