Infant Food Ingredients Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The Global Infant Food Ingredients Market to gain from increasing number of working women. Fortune Business Insights has recently announced a report, titled “Infant Food Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Dairy-based Ingredients, Cereals-based Ingredients), Form (Dried Baby Food Ingredients, Prepared Baby Food Ingredients) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global market.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into dairy-based ingredients, cereals-based ingredients, and others. The dairy segment was dominating the global market in 2018. The trend witnessed is unlikely to change and the segment is foreseen to witness promising growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to dairy product’s benefits such as compositional similarity and robust demand scenario and its nutritional profile are expected to propel growth. Skimmed milk powder is the most common ingredient used in infant formula. Besides this, ingredients such as whey, lactose, and others are highly proffered by millennial mothers and Generations X. This is further expected to fuel the demand for infant food ingredients. The cereal segment is also foreseen to witness promising growth. The rising trend of consuming functional food is expected to contribute towards market growth.

China’s Abandonment of Single Child Policy to Fuel Demand

In terms of region, the infant food ingredients market in Asia Pacific has witnessed fast growth. The region is foreseen to gain during the forecast period. China is the major reason for Asia Pacific market’s growth. Easy availability of infant formula is a factor likely to contribute towards market growth. Moreover, abandonment of single child policy in China is anticipated to fuel demand in the market. Europe holds a considerable share in the global infant food ingredients market. Owing to improvement in retail landscape, the region is foreseen to witness promising growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing employees in some nations such as France, Germany, and others is likely to enable growth in the market. North America is anticipated to expand over the forecast period. Rising awareness in the region about eating healthy and nutrition food is likely to contribute towards market expansion.

Increasing birth rate and increasing cases of nutrition deficiency are a few factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, situations such as mother being unable to produce milk are being increasingly reported. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for infant food ingredients.

The increasing awareness level among parents about baby’s daily nutrition requirement is expected to encourage the adoption of baby food products and others.

On the flip side, high cost associated with quality baby food products and low awareness about nutrition deficiency are some factors that may restrain the global market.

Market Players Leveraging on Innovative Strategies to Attain Strong Brand Presence

The global infant food ingredients market is expanding and witnessing promising growth. Key players are adopting innovative strategies to gain higher share in the market. Arla Foods Ingredients introduced optimized comfort concept for infant formula infused with alpha-lactalbumin. This is anticipated to fuel the demand in market. Some of the players operating in the global infant food ingredients market are Arla Foods amba, Glanbia plc, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Cargill, Synutra, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., and Groupe Lactalis S.A.

