Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report 2027

The development of small, medium, and large scale enterprises in the beauty and cosmetic industry is fuelling the growth of the global cosmetics and personal care products direct selling market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Direct Selling Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Health Supplements, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the report, self care and personalized beauty products have come a long way and are expected to reach remarkable heights during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights predicts the skincare product segment to emerge as the leading segment in the global cosmetics and personal care products direct selling market. This is because of the introduction of chemical free and organic skin care products by major players of direct selling namely, Forever Living, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Natura Cosmeticos, and others. According to a survey conducted, about 83% of Chinese women between the age of 31 to 45 and 88% Chinese women between the ages 20 to 30 years prefer to apply makeup on a regular basis. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for the cosmetic industry to generate greater revenues at faster pace.

Increasing Demand for Chemical Free Products Propelling Growth

Various factors responsible for the growth of the global cosmetics and personal care products direct selling market include rise in awareness among consumers, and increasing popularity of makeup and personal hygiene. The introduction of new ingredients and flavors in products is also attracting large revenues to the market globally. The rising demand for chemical-free products that are safe for the skin is also increasing and this is also anticipated to boost the global market for direct selling of cosmetics and personal care products.

Promotion of fragrances and hair care segment is also attracting revenues to the market. Introduction of new hair and body care products such as hair serum, conditioner, body mist, and others have brought more curiosity among consumers and therefore the demand for these products is also increasing.

On the flipside, stringent rules imposed by governments regarding the use of ingredients for beauty and cosmetic products may cause hindrance to the market during the forecast period. This is basically because of the side-effects associated with chemical products after-use. Even though the impositions caused by governments are for the well being of consumers, it however creates rough waters for the players of the market, thus acting as a major restraint. Nevertheless, the rising adaptation of personalized development and marketing skills that can draw more attention from consumers in terms of direct selling will help the global cosmetics and personal care products direct selling market to gain momentum in future.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market with China Specializing in Direct Selling of Personalized Products

Fortune Business Insights foresees Asia Pacific to witness step rise during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing adaptation of multi-level marketing or direct selling in nations namely, India, Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and others. China is the second largest market for direct selling business in the world and is significantly contributing to the growth of personal care and cosmetic products in Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, the popularity of beauty and cosmetic product brands such as Amway, Avon, Oriflame, Nu Skin, and others is also adding boost to the market in Asia Pacific.

