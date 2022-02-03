Uncategorized

Global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market Leading Vendors, Segment (Product, Application)-2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • Epson America, Inc.
  • Marxent
  • Google LLC
  • Infosys Ltd
  • Intel Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • PTC Inc.
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • Retail VR
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

  • Online Retail
  • Offline Retail

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

  • AR
  • VR

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size by Players
    4 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

