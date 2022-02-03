Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Global Industry Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2028

The global catalytic converter market size is likely to expand considering strict emission regulations set by government agencies during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Catalytic Converter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Catalytic Converter Type (Two-Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter, Three-Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst), By Material Type (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/catalytic-converter-market-102046

A catalytic converter works as a control device that reduces the emission of toxic gases and pollutants coming out of an exhaust system of a vehicle. Vehicles emit harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and hydrocarbons that are harmful for the environment. A catalytic converter filters the emission of these harmful gases using a primary redox reaction. Furthermore, it is mandatory that the vehicles be fitted with a catalytic converter to pass the smog tests necessary to keep in control harmful emissions of gases. According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), a passenger vehicle emits around 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) every year. Awareness on the harmful effects of greenhouse gases is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the Leading Companies Operating in the Market:

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Faurecia SA

Sango Co.Ltd.

Benteler International AG

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

BASF Catalysts LLC

European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd

Deccats, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Among the other players.

What does the Report Include?

The market report offers a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/catalytic-converter-market-102046

Strict Government Regulations to Limit Harmful Gas Emissions Will Boost Demand

Automobiles emit several harmful gases in addition to carbon dioxide. The harmful gases that include nitrous oxide (N 2 O) and other hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) affect the environment on a large scale. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), greenhouse gas emissions resulting from transportation account to around 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Stringent government regulations to curtail the emission of greenhouse gases is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, government initiatives to promote low-carbon fuels, improving vehicle efficiency, and adoption of new and improved vehicle technologies, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Two Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter (TWOCC)

Three Way Oxidation Reduction Catalytic Converter (TWORCC)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

By Material Type

Rhodium

Palladium

Platinum

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/catalytic-converter-market-102046

Related Reports:

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

Top 5 Key Trends in the Automotive Radar Market Industry for 2022 and Beyond

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]