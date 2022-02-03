Autonomous Emergency Braking Market: 2022 Global Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Forecast to 2027

The global autonomous emergency braking market is likely to gain momentum from the growing emphasis by the governments across the world on the manufacturers to install the advanced braking system in every type of vehicle. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Brake Type (Disc, Drum), By Technology Type (Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Braking Support) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the AEB market size was USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-autonomous-emergency-braking-system-aeb-market-101910



List of key Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Manufacturers include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichafen AG

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd

Mando Corporation

Netradyne

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need to Improve Vehicle Safety Features Would Drive Growth

The governments of several countries are gradually implementing new strategies to lower the increasing number of road accidents. They are hence, applying strict norms and regulations on all the automotive manufacturers to refine the safety features of the vehicles. The Indian government, for instance, is trying to make it compulsory for all the passenger and commercial vehicles to be equipped with AEB system. Often, accidents occur because of the driver’s negligence or distractions. Also, the key companies are investing huge sums in research and development activities to integrate AEB systems in vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Quick Buy – Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101910

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Availability of Cost-effective Raw Materials

In terms of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to generate the maximum autonomous emergency braking market revenue and dominate during the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the mandatory installation of this braking system in countries, namely, China, India, and Japan. Also, raw materials are available in this region at very low cost. It would also contribute to the market growth. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to remain in the second position backed by the implementation of strict government rules and laws regarding the installation of safety equipment in all types of vehicles.



Key Companies Introduce New AEB Systems to Boost Sales

The market houses numerous small, medium, and big enterprises that are working towards fulfilling the urgent demand from their large consumer bases. They are conducting many research and development activities to unveil state-of-the-art products and gain more sales. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Brake Type Disc Drum Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type Crash Imminent Braking Dynamic Braking Support Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-autonomous-emergency-braking-system-aeb-market-101910

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

January 2019: Valeo introduced its brand new innovations that would transform digital mobility, powertrain electrification, and autonomous vehicles at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The company’s two unique products, namely, Valeo Voyage XR and Valeo Drive4U® Remote would aid in stimulating the virtual presence of an individual, as well as in operating autonomous vehicles remotely, respectively.

December 2017: Netradyne launched its ADAS solution specially created for Indian road conditions. It is a part of its Driveri™ platform. It is a vision-based system equipped with 4 cameras on the windscreen to enable fleet managers in detecting positive driver performance and improving safety in commercial vehicles.

Related Reports:

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028

At Remarkable 21.6% CAGR, Commercial Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 158.31 Billion in 2028



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: [email protected]