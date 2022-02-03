Vertical Farming Crops Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

Vertical farming involves growing crops in vertically-stacked layers in trays consisting of nutrient media. It is a modern agricultural technique that does not use soil or land for growing crops. Moreover, it does not use pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or other synthetic materials usually used in conventional agricultural practices. Vertical farming is being increasingly adopted in urban areas with a shortage of arable land.

Furthermore, major vertical farming crops market players are focusing actively on innovations. Key companies are investing heavily in R&D and are adopting emerging technologies to boost their production. For instance, a Sydney-based start-up, PodPlants, has developed lightweight and portable vertical gardens and has won the Australian Innovation Challenge for its unique technology. Such technological advancements are projected to boost the regional market growth in the forthcoming period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018004/

The List of Companies – Vertical Farming Crops Market

AeroFarms Agricool Bowery Farming Inc. CropOne Infarm Plantlab Plenty Unlimited Inc. Gotham Greens MIRAI Co., Ltd. BrightFarms

Many sectors faced unprecedented challenges due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The food and beverage industry faced severe disruptions due to preventive measures taken by governments of different countries, including lockdowns, travel bans, and border restrictions. Moreover, due to the shortage of raw materials and labor, there was a shortfall in product supply which led to a decline in sales. However, the vertical farming crops market witnessed positive growth owing to the rising demand for fresh and organically produced agricultural products. Moreover, due to the rising health consciousness among people, the demand for vertical farming crops is projected to grow substantially over the coming years. With the rising vaccination rates and relaxation of restrictions imposed by the government, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Based on the crop type, the vertical farming crops market is segmented into tomatoes, leafy greens, herbs, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into food retail and food service. Based on the farming technique, the market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).

Reason To Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global vertical farming crops market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Buy NoW:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018004/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]