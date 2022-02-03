Aquaculture Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player WH Group, JBS S.A., P/F Bakkafrost, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Danish Crown

Aquaculture is the cultivation of various species of aquatic animals such as fish, crustaceans, mollusca, and algae. In aquaculture, the aquatic animals are farmed in cultural environments, including freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. It is a sustainable method of cultivation that meets the demand for seafood for human consumption without hampering aquatic biodiversity. The high growth in population and growing awareness among consumers about seafood as a healthy protein source has fueled the aquaculture market.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), fish consumption by humans is expected to increase by 50% in the coming 15 years. Additionally, the increase in purchasing power of people in developing nations has supported the market growth. Wild fisheries are not sufficient to meet the global demand for seafood. Technology has made it feasible to produce seafood in coastal marine waters, the open ocean, and other aquatic environments. Aquaculture is a sustainable solution for fish farming to provide the future generation with environmentally friendly protein alternatives.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135/

The key players operating in the global aquaculture market include Cermaq Group AS; P/F Bakkafrost; Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.; Danish Salmon A/S; Farallon Aquaculture Group; Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.; Leroy Seafood Group ASA; Stolt-Nielsen Limited; Mowi ASA; and Thai Union Group PCL.

The food & beverages industry faced multiple challenges due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, travel bans, and border restrictions, the supply chains were severely disrupted, which hampered the growth of the food & beverages industry. The aquaculture market also got affected because of the pandemic due to the restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries.

Due to the closure of restaurants and hotels, the demand for high-value fresh fish and aquatic food also declined, which hampered the growth of the aquaculture market. However, the demand for packaged and frozen seafood products soared in the second quarter of 2020 as households looked to stock up on nonperishable food items. Furthermore, with the rising vaccination rates and relaxation of government restrictions, the demand for seafood is projected to grow considerably, propelling the growth of the aquaculture market in the coming years.

Reason To Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aquaculture market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Buy NoW:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005135/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]