Fish Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2028

Fish oil is derived from tissues of various fish species and includes omega-3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHA). They provide various health benefits, including reduced risk of death due to heart attack, dangerous abnormal heart rhythms, lowered triglycerides, and strokes. Fish oil is associated with various health benefits and helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, lowers blood pressure, and slows the buildup of atherosclerotic plaques.

Fish oil is also considered one of the valuable nutrients for both humans and livestock. Fish liver oil and fish body oil are the two types of fish oil. Fish oil is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids and includes the presence of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A and vitamin D, which are essential for the human body. In addition, the DHA present in fish oil improves memory and cognitive function and plays an important role in the development of an infant’s brain. Thus, such health benefits are aiding the fish oil market growth across the world.

The List of Companies – Global Fish Oil Market

PESQUERA EXALMAR S.A.A. OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION PELAGIA AS COPEINCA COPLEX INTERNATIONAL S.A.C TRIPLENINE FF SKAGEN A/S DSM CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC BASF SE

In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the global fish oil market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The rising awareness related to health benefits and the rich nutritional profile of fish oil is driving the fish oil market growth across the region. Along with this, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases across various countries in the region is leading to increased demand for fish oil. For instance, in Australia, fifty percent of Australians are estimated to have at least 1 of 8 selected common chronic disease conditions: cancer, cardiovascular disease, mental health conditions, arthritis, back pain and problems, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and diabetes. These factors are expected to aid the demand growth of fish oil across the region.

The “Global Fish Oil Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the trend analysis of the global fish oil market. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation. The fish oil market is segmented based on species type, application, and geography. Based on the species type, the market is bifurcated into blue whiting, anchoveta, sardine, capelin, and others. Based on the application, the fish oil market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and pet food, aquaculture, dietary supplements, and others.

