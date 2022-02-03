Sports Drink Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, and Key Regions 2028

The global sports drink market size is predicted to reach USD 36.35 billion in 2028 from USD 27.22 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing number of health-conscious consumers around the world will consequently aid the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rising number of athletes and sports persons will also encourage the growth of the market.

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the number of NCAA athletes stretched high. In 2017-18, around 494,992 students participated in NCAA championship sports, which was an increase of more than 3,000 since 2016-17. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights, in a new report, titled, “Sports Drink Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Isotonic, Hypotonic, and Hypertonic), Brand (Gatorade, Powerade, and Others), Packaging Type (Metal, PET/Plastic, and Glass), Distribution Channel (Offline Channel and Online Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028.” The market value stood at USD 26.24 billion in 2020. As per the report, the surging focus of males and females towards sports activities will have a positive impact on growth.

For instance, the number of men’s teams nationwide increased by 62 from the past years, while women’s teams increased by 64. Women’s teams have outnumbered men’s teams since 1996-97.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Rising Home Workouts to Result in High Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in rising workout practices from home and has further augmented the demand for sports drinks. As per a study published by the Food Business News, the retail sales of non-aseptic energy drinks U.S. surged by 15% in U.S. in November 2020. But, the gradual lift of lockdowns and curfews in various countries worldwide is anticipated to increase the number of outdoor activities in the near future. It would also contribute to growth.

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-drink-market-102083

Report Coverage:

The sports drink market research report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments.

It also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, exploring components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

A Notable Industry Development:

Launch of Gatorade by BOLT24 to Augment Growth Process

Gatorade, an American manufacturer of sports-themed beverages and food products, launched BOLT24 in July 2019. The company’s new sports drink is a low-calorie electrolyte beverage, as it doesn’t contain artificial flavors or sweeteners. It is meant for athletes to keep them hydrated around the clock. This new launch is expected to fuel the demand among athletes owing to the natural and organic content of the drink, which, in turn, will facilitate the sports drink market share.

Gatorade’s senior vice president, Brett O’Brien, mentioned, “BOLT24 is based on sea salt and watermelon. This feature distinguishes it from other Gatorade products.” He further added that the new drink would allow the company “to think about athletes in a whole different way.” In addition, the rising R&D investments by key players for the development of innovative sports drinks aimed at athletes would accelerate healthy growth of the market.

Regional Insights :

Presence of Major Companies to Help North America Gain Momentum

The market in North America stood at USD 8.80 billion in 2020 due to the increasing health-conscious population in the region. For instance, in 2018, approximately 55% of the American population lived a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, the rising demand for these drinks in the U.S. due to the presence of major players such as Gatorade, PowerAde, and BodyArmor will further influence the sports drink market trends in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high demand for these drinks in the forthcoming years owing to the rising disposable incomes of people living in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. In addition, the increasing number of health-conscious consumers will compel manufacturers to unveil new healthy drinks, which, in turn, would boost the market share by brand.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market consists of numerous renowned companies that are currently focusing on competing with their rivals. To do so, they are partnering up with leading sports associations.

Segments:

Hypotonic Segment Generated 11.86% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the type, the market is divided into hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic. The hypotonic segment earned 11.86% in terms of share in 2020. But, the isotonic segment is expected to remain at the forefront in the upcoming years as these drinks contain the same amount of salt and sugar as of the human body.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sports-drink-market-102083

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19 on the Sports Drink Market

Global Sports Drink Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic By Brands (Value) Gatorade Powerade Others By Packaging Type (Value) Metal PET/Plastic Glass By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Channel Online Channel By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Below is one of the industry development:

September 2019: BodyArmor signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to provide its sports drinks to MLS players at practices, matches, and side-lines. They would also flaunt the company’s logo on towels, coolers, squirt bottles, and cups.

List of the Major Companies Operating in the Global Sports Drink Market Include:

PepsiCo, Inc (New York, United States)

The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia, United States)

BA Sports Nutrition (Whitestone, New York)

AJE group (Lima, Peru)

Britvic PLC. (Hertfordshire, United Kingdom)

MyDrink Beverages (Minnesota, USA)

Kraft Heinz Company (Illinois, United States)

Nestle SA (Vevey, Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Abbott Nutrition co (Illinois, United States)

Read Other Related [email protected]

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner – Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs