Calcium Carbide Market Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The global calcium carbide market size is expected to reach USD 19.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing production of PVC with CaC2 because of its lower molecular weight and higher plasticization will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, the calcium carbide market size stood at USD 14.06 Billion in 2019.

The coronavirus occurrence has caused enormous damage to all the industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/calcium-carbide-market-101580

The calcium carbide market report contains:

Grand study of the industry

Valuable insights into the regions

Emerging developments

Vast scrutiny of competitors

COVID-19 impact on the market

Market Driver :

Increasing Application of Acetylene to Drive Market

The growing commercial application of acetylene in potable lightning, chemical production, welding and cutting of metals, and plastics manufacturing will spur the demand for calcium carbide in the forthcoming years. PVC and PVDF are produced through acetylene derivatives such as methane and ethylene. The growing demand for plastics in various industries owing to its cost-effectiveness and easy production will foster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Besides, the surging chemical industry is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Constraint on Raw Materials to Dampen Growth Amid Coronavirus

The rising restriction on the supply of raw materials has negatively affected the global market during coronavirus. The declined import and export activities will consequently influence the production of acetylene gas. The lockdown imposed by the governments has led to the shutdowns of plants, thus diminishing the manufacturing activities and hampering the growth of the market. Besides, the disruption caused by the coronavirus on the supply chain of CaC2 will adversely impact market growth.

Regional Analysis :

Heavy Demand from Chemical Industryto Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from chemical, steel, and other industries. The shift from petroleum-based processes to calcium carbide PVC production is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the surging chemical and steel manufacturing industries in the region. The rising PVC production in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India will foster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/calcium-carbide-market-101580

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Calcium Carbide Market:

Carbide Industries LLC (U.S.)

APH – Regency Power Group (India)

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

KC Group (India)

DCM Shriram Ltd. (India)

AlzChem (Germany)

Denka Company Limited (Japan)

American Elements (U.S.)

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation (U.S.)

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical (China)

PT Emdeki Utama Tbk (Indonesia)

Other Key Players

Read Related News:

Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

Aircraft Sensors Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2029

Window Film Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2029

Window Film Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2029

Window Film Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2029

Window Film Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

Window Film Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs