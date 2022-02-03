Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market report.

In March 2019, Pfizer Inc., received FDA approval for the Palladia, the first drug officially approved for use in treating dog cancer. This drug will be available in the market by the end of 2020.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing prevalence of pet cancer, increasing incidence of tumors or neoplasia in pets, and an increase in pet ownership are some of the factors driving the growth of the global pet care therapeutics market. Additionally, advances in diagnostic procedures, easy accessibility, and affordability of treatment, increasing awareness of animal health and welfare and increasing animal adoption are some of the factors driving the growth of the global pet care therapeutics market. According to Animal Cancer Foundation, there are 65 million dogs and 35 million cats in the U.S., out of which every year, there are 6 million new cancer diagnosed in these pets. These trends combined with the other factors are expected to positively drive the growth of the pet care therapeutics market.

Key players covered in the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market research report:

Some of the major companies that are present in the global pet cancer therapeutics market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ELIAS Animal Health, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneus Ltd, VetDC and Zoetis Services LLC., and others.

