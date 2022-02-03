Tendonitis Treatment Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028
Global Tendonitis Treatment Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Tendonitis Treatment Market report.
MiMedx is conducting phase 3 clinical trial on Micronized dHACM Injection which can be used for treating patients having Achilles Tendonitis
Drivers & Restraints
The global tendonitis treatment market is anticipated to grow owing to several factors such as the increasing incidence of tendonitis, aging population, demand for preventive care, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness, effective and quick treatments, increase in competitive sports & recreational sports, and introduction of new treatments. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, tendonitis leads to almost 70,000 cases of individuals missing their work annually. In a 2018 study published by professors of sports medicine of University of Virginia & Duke University, 40% to 50% of competitive runners suffer from Achilles tendinopathy and the incidence of tendonitis in the general population was approximately 5-10 per 100,000, which is significantly higher in competitive sports.
Key players covered in the global Tendonitis Treatment Market research report:
Some of the major companies that are present in the global tendonitis treatment market are Abbott, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Merck & Co., Inc.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
