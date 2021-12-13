LiTFSI Market What is Trending Scope of the Industry?

The Global LiTFSI market was valued at 278.97 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of .99% from 2020 to 2027

Global LiTFSI Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. LiTFSI market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The global LiTFSI market was valued at 278.97 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of .99% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide, often simply referred to as LiTFSI, is a hydrophilic salt with the chemical formula LiC2F6NO4S2. It is commonly used as Li-ion source in electrolytes for Li-ion batteries as a safer alternative to commonly used lithium hexafluorophosphate. Because of its very high solubility in water (> 21 m), LiTFSI has been used as lithium salt in water-in-salt electrolytes for aqueous lithium-ion batteries. The major producers in the industry are Solvay, 3M and Jiangsu Guotai Super Power New Materials Co., Ltd., which accounted for 57.71%, 13.71% and 7.86% of the revenue respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

3M

Jiangsu Guotai Super Power New Materials

Peric Special Gases

Monils Chem

Time Chemical

By Types:

Electrolyte Salt

Antistatic Agent

By Applications:

LiTFSI Powder

LiTFSI Solution

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report.

