Hollow-core Fibers Market Recent Trends, Top Key players and Future Forecast Outlook 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Hollow-core Fibers Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Hollow-core Fibers market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Hollow-core Fibers market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hollow-core Fibers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • OFS
  • IDIL
  • GLOphotonics
  • Guiding Photonics
  • iXblue Photonics
  • NKT Photonics
  • Sintec Optronics
  • Lumenisity
  • Photonic Tools
  • RISE Research Institutes of Sweden

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Communication Networks
  • Telecom Transmission
  • Financial Trading
  • Data Centre
  • 5G Mobile Networks
  • Cloud Computing

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Visible / NIR Version
  • UV Version
  • Others

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Hollow-core Fibers Market Size by Players
    4 Hollow-core Fibers by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

