Global 2D Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market by Market Dynamics with Forecast Outlook 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of 2D Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global 2D Computer Aided Design (CAD) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the 2D Computer Aided Design (CAD) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 2D Computer Aided Design (CAD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

Autodesk

RibbonSoft GmbH

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Dassault Systèmes

Nanosoft

ZWSOFT

Gstarsoft

Caxa Technology

Details on Applications:

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Construction Industry

Manufacturing

School

Details on Types:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Free