Isolated Gate Drive Power Market with Competitive Situation and analysis by Region 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Isolated Gate Drive Power Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Isolated Gate Drive Power market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Isolated Gate Drive Power market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Isolated Gate Drive Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • Murata
  • Texas Instruments
  • Infineon
  • Analog Devices
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Broadcom
  • ROHM
  • RECOM
  • Skyworks
  • MPS

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Automobile Traffic
  • Electronic Equipment
  • Network Telecommunication
  • Other

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • IGBT
  • SiC
  • MOS
  • GaN

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Isolated Gate Drive Power Market Size by Players
    4 Isolated Gate Drive Power by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

