Physical Therapy Instrument Market 2028 By Equipment Type, Application, End User, and Geography | The Insight Partners

Physical therapy, which utilizes mechanical force and movement for treatment, is earning popularity at a faster pace due to the rising urban lifestyle, elderly population, and corporate lifestyle. This is a completely non-invasive method, involves very low risk. Physical therapy is used to treat patients with ailments like injuries, fractures, joint disorders, amputation, back and neck pain, arthritis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and post-operative conditions. Physiotherapy is primarily used to treat physically challenged people using various procedures and equipment to relieve physical disorders. It evolved from a simple massage to a variety of complex treatments.

The growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and increased ailments, will spur the growth of the market. Additionally, urbanization coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, and development of technology factors like these will boost the market growth to significant extent over the forecast period. However, lack of trained professionals and a lack of awareness about physiotherapy in developing regions may restrain the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Physical Therapy Instrument Market:

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

DJO, LLC

Select Medical Corporation

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

BTL.

EMS Physio Ltd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Isokinetics Inc

Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd.

Key Questions regarding Current Physical Therapy Instrument Market Landscape

What are the current options for Physical Therapy Instrument Market? How many companies are developing for the Physical Therapy Instrument Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Physical Therapy Instrument market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Physical Therapy Instrument Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Physical Therapy Instrument? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Physical Therapy Instrument Market?

Physical Therapy Instrument Market Segmental Overview:

The global physical therapy instrument market is segmented on the equipment type, application, and end user. Based on equipment type, the global physical therapy instrument market is segmented laser therapy, hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, cryotherapy, continuous passive motion units, multi-exercise therapy unit, heat therapy, ultrasound, and other. Based on application, the global physical therapy instrument market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary, neurological, musculoskeletal, pediatrics and other. Based on end user, the global physical therapy instrument market is segmented into hospitals, physiotherapy centers, rehabilitation clinics, and home care settings

The report specifically highlights the Physical Therapy Instrument market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Physical Therapy Instrument market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Physical Therapy Instrument market globally. This report on ‘Physical Therapy Instrument market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

