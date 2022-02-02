NOR Flash Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach US$ 6,069.5 million from 2021 to 2028

Global NOR Flash Market Study

NOR flash memory is an electronic nonvolatile computer memory storage medium that can be electrically deleted and reprogrammed. The growing demand for NOR flash in applications where individual bytes of data need to be written and read, and random access and execute-in-place access are required is boosting the market growth. NOR flash solutions have capacities in megabits and low gigabits range, which is their major feature. Further, high reliability and data integrity features have led to an increased customer base for NOR flash memory over the years.

Leading NOR Flash Market Players:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technologies, Inc.

Macronix International Co., Ltd

JSC

Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

GigaDevice

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of NOR Flash industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

NOR Flash Market Insights

Increasing Need for Advanced Features Boosts NOR Flash Market Growth

The rapidly expanding technological developments, coupled with the humongous production of data, has critically increased the demand for flash memory solutions that are capable of handling large data efficiently. The NOR flash memory fits into almost every expectation of end user, as they deliver a better-read performance and operate faster than already existing memory technologies. NOR flash memory is one of two types of nonvolatile storage technologies. It is most used in applications that require individual bytes of data to be written and read, and it is also used in random access and execute-in-place access techniques. The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries majorly due to advancements and smart features of modern devices. As a result, smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and music players have become an integral part of people’s lives. These devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements and integration of the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with them.

Application Based Market Insights

There is an increase in demand for NOR flash memory in many industrial applications, requiring more code and data storage. The demand for embedded, serial NOR flash memory is increasing with the device developers seeking high-density embedded memory solutions that can provide storage at the lowest available cost per gigabit. Various industrial devices, such as security systems, military systems, and retail management products, require highly efficient NOR flash memory for data storage. Industrial manufacturers are focusing on implementing industrial IoT (IIoT) in their manufacturing plants to have control over the machines within these plants. This technology helps the companies to remotely monitor each machine throughout the production process. The growing influence of internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) has propelled the demand for smart servers and devices, leading to the requirement of higher transfer speed and computing power. Thus, needs of high-quality storage devices would propel the demand for large sensor-based electronic integrations, thereby pushing the growth of the NOR flash market.

