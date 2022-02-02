Event Camera Market 2021 Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation (type, application)-2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Event Camera Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Event Camera market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Event Camera market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Event Camera market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

Inivation

CSIC

Insightness

Samsung

Prophesee

CelePixel

Details on Applications:

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Industrial Equipment

Aircraft

Camera

Other Details on Types:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Polarity Event Output

Intensity Event Output