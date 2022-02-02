Uncategorized

ESD Brush Market 2021 with Future Growth Rates 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of ESD Brush Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global ESD Brush market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the ESD Brush market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ESD Brush market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • GORDON BRUSH
  • Bondline
  • PB Statclean
  • Blue Sky System Private
  • Evident International
  • Brush India
  • Suprabhat
  • ECCD Electronic
  • RS
  • Precision Brush

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Manufacture
  • Automobile
  • Circuit
  • Other

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Conductive Brush
  • Electrostatic Dissipative Brush
  • Low Charge Brush
  • Other

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 ESD Brush Market Size by Players
    4 ESD Brush by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

