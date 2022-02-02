Surface Mount Fuses Market 2021 with Future Growth Rates 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Surface Mount Fuses Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Surface Mount Fuses market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Surface Mount Fuses market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Surface Mount Fuses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

Littelfuse

AVX

Bourns

KOA Speer

Eaton

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

TE Connectivity

Vishay

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Mobile Phone

Computer

Detector

Collector

Other Details on Types:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

0.75 Ampere

1 Ampere

1.5 Ampere

3.5 Ampere