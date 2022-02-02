Global Space Power Supply Market 2021 Study Overview, Trends and Outlook 2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Space Power Supply Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Space Power Supply market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Space Power Supply market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Space Power Supply market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

Airbus

AZUR SPACE Solar Power

DHV Technology

EaglePicher Technologies

EnduroSat

GS Yuasa Lithium Power

Northrop Grumman

Solaero Technologies

Spectrolab

Jinko Solar

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Remote Sensing

Meteorological

Scientific Experiment

Others Details on Types:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Solar Cells

Batteries

Power Modules

Thermoelectric Generators