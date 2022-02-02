Eco-Friendly Bitumen Market 2021 Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation (type, application)-2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Eco-Friendly Bitumen Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Eco-Friendly Bitumen market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Eco-Friendly Bitumen market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eco-Friendly Bitumen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

Agarwal Industrial Corporation

Avello Bioenergy

Bharat Petroleum

Cosmique

Eagle Petrochem

Gilsonite

Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties

Mamz Asphalt Technologies

Nikan West Gilsonite

Nuroil Trading

Royal Dutch Shell

Details on Applications:

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Construction

Waterproofing

Paints and Coatings

Others Details on Types:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Bio-Based Bitumen

Recycled Bitumen