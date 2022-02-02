Uncategorized

Eco-Friendly Bitumen Market 2021 Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation (type, application)-2026

“According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Eco-Friendly Bitumen Market will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Eco-Friendly Bitumen market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Eco-Friendly Bitumen market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eco-Friendly Bitumen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Performing Companies

  • Agarwal Industrial Corporation
  • Avello Bioenergy
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • Cosmique
  • Eagle Petrochem
  • Gilsonite
  • Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties
  • Mamz Asphalt Technologies
  • Nikan West Gilsonite
  • Nuroil Trading
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Zista

    Details on Applications:
    Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

  • Construction
  • Waterproofing
  • Paints and Coatings
  • Others

    Details on Types:
    Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

  • Bio-Based Bitumen
  • Recycled Bitumen
  • Natural Bitumen

    Major TOC Points
    1 Scope of the Report
    2 Executive Summary
    3 Eco-Friendly Bitumen Market Size by Players
    4 Eco-Friendly Bitumen by Regions
    5 Americas
    6 APAC
    7 Europe
    8 Middle East & Africa
    Continued…

